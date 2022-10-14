SVN Romania: Bog’Art completes Art City, 90% of the apartments are already sold

SVN Romania: Bog’Art completes Art City, 90% of the apartments are already sold. Bog’Art is in the process of completing the 19,500 square meters residential project Art City, with a market value of over EUR 20 million. The delivery of the units will be carried out in the following two months. Art City is a luxury residential project, located in northern Bucharest, and... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]