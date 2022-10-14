Iasi City Hall has prepared over 85,000 cabbage rolls for the pilgrims on St. Pious Parascheva’s feast day

Iasi City Hall has prepared over 85,000 cabbage rolls for the pilgrims on St. Pious Parascheva’s feast day. The Iasi City Hall has prepared more than 85,000 cabbage rolls, wine, bread and fruits for the pilgrims who came from all over the country to worship the relics of Saint Pious Parascheva on the saint’s feast day. For the “Pilgrims’ Table”, the representatives of the municipality, of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]