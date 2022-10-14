DefMin Dincu supports importance of continuing to adapt collective posture in line with Madrid Summit decisions

DefMin Dincu supports importance of continuing to adapt collective posture in line with Madrid Summit decisions. Romanian Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu emphasized, at the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence, in Brussels, the dramatic change in the security environment in Europe, including in the Black Sea region and along the entire NATO’s Eastern Flank, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]