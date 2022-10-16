Coronation centennial: Royal train arrives in Alba Iulia, in re-enactment of historic moment 100 years ago

Coronation centennial: Royal train arrives in Alba Iulia, in re-enactment of historic moment 100 years ago. Hundreds greeted the royal family of Romania as the royal train rolled on Saturday in the Alba Iulia station, in the city that, 100 years ago, hosted the ceremony of the coronation of King Ferdinand I and Queen Maria as sovereigns of the Greater Romania. Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]