Romania backs proposal for Special Tribunal for Ukraine

Romania backs proposal for Special Tribunal for Ukraine. Romania will support the creation of a special court to deal with the "crime of aggression against Ukraine", the Romanian minister of foreign affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on October 14. A Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression (STCoA) can, in principle, be done through an international (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]