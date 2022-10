Swedish group Contac Solutions to build factory in Romania

Swedish group Contac Solutions to build factory in Romania. Swedish cable company Contac Solutions established a branch in Romania and plans to build a cable factory in the western part of the country at Arad, according to Economedia.ro quoting Evertiq. The factory, run by the new subsidiary Contac Solutions EU, is said to be under construction and is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]