 
Romaniapress.com

October 17, 2022

Iberdrola to sell wind farms in Romania besides other assets in Hungary
Oct 17, 2022

Iberdrola to sell wind farms in Romania besides other assets in Hungary.

Spanish group Iberdrola plans to sell its onshore wind farms in Romania as part of a strategy to raise cash to finance more profitable renewable energy projects. The sale operation is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and includes six wind installations in Romania and Hungary with a (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BestJobs: Romanian Employees Focus In 2022 On Boosting Their Income To Cope With Price Hikes In 2022, Romanian employees focus mostly on increasing their income to cope with price increases (25%), on finding a new job (20%), on professional development (13%), on finding job satisfaction (10%), on avoiding burnout (8%) and on keeping their current jobs (6%), as per the latest survey (...)

Alsendo Acquires Majority Stake In Innoship Polish company Alsendo, held by private equity fund Abris Capital, one of the most active private investors in Romania, has acquired the majority stake in Innoship, a local startup offering fast delivery solutions for companies in the retail and e-commerce (...)

Save the Children announces major investment in neonatology ward equipment for 45 Romanian hospitals The lack of state-of-the-art medical equipment, a large number of pregnancies not medically attended, and the long distances in disadvantaged areas to the first suitably equipped hospital, contribute to the increase in infant mortality, ranking Romania first place in the European Union. (...)

Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Bucovina in autumn colors The Romania Photo of the Day created in partnership with stock photo provider Dreamstime aims to highlight the best of Romania. From stunning landscapes and popular tourist destinations and landmarks to people, traditions, and food, this series helps you discover Romania one photo at a time. (...)

Cluj-Napoca university responds to interior minister's thesis plagiarism scandal Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) Cluj-Napoca, one of the top-flight educational institutions in Romania, has issued a statement regarding the plagiarism scandal targeting interior minister Lucian Bode. The minister of internal affairs is currently facing a series of allegations after Uniunea (...)

Mastercard To Launch Program Enabling Banks To Offer Crypto Trading Services Mastercard plans to launch a global program enabling financial institutions to bring secure crypto trading capabilities and services to their customers.

European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen The European Parliament (EP) adopted on October 17 another resolution on the Schengen membership of Romania and Bulgaria, recommending the two countries for admission into the free-travel area “without delay.” The resolution was adopted with 547 votes in favour, 49 votes against, and 43 (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |