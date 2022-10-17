Iberdrola to sell wind farms in Romania besides other assets in Hungary

Iberdrola to sell wind farms in Romania besides other assets in Hungary. Spanish group Iberdrola plans to sell its onshore wind farms in Romania as part of a strategy to raise cash to finance more profitable renewable energy projects. The sale operation is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and includes six wind installations in Romania and Hungary with a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]