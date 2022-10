Allianz-Tiriac Expects Underwritten Premium Volume to Near RON3B Mark at End-2022

Allianz-Tiriac, Romania's second largest general and life insurer in line with the latest financial watchdog ASF data, estimates it will near the RON3 billion threshold in terms of underwritten premiums toward the end of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]