SkyTower is the first office building in Romania to receive the Shore Gold Certification
Oct 17, 2022
SkyTower is the first office building in Romania to receive the Shore Gold Certification.
The tallest office building in Romania thus completes its third international sustainable building accreditation SkyTower, the tallest office building in Romania, was awarded the SHORE Gold Certification for operational risk, resilience, and governance of real estate operations, by the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]