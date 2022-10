S&P Affirms Romania's Rating At BBB-/A-3 With Stable Outlook

S&P Affirms Romania's Rating At BBB-/A-3 With Stable Outlook. International rating agency S&P maintained Romania's rating at BBB-/A-3, with a stable outlook, due to an expected improvement of the country's fiscal imbalances over the next years and to upcoming reform under the recovery and resilience (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]