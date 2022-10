Austria’s Wienerberger Posts 25% Higher Turnover in 1H/2022 in Romania Vs Year-Earlier Period

Austrian group Wienerberger in the first six months of 2022 posted EUR58.1 million revenues in Romania, up 25% from the year-earlier period, in line with ZF calculations based on company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]