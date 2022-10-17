Bucharest Stock Exchange follows the global markets into the red. Can local stocks weather the storm?



Bucharest Stock Exchange follows the global markets into the red. Can local stocks weather the storm?.

Bucharest Stock Exchange’s total return index BET-TR dropped by almost 12% in September and slipped into the red compared with the end of December 2021 as all the major international markets recorded strong corrections. Despite a slight recovery in the first week of October, the BET-TR index has (...)