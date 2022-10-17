News from companies: A good summer for the hotel operators in Romania - Chairry Design & Furniture registers 3 times higher sales in the hotel wellness segment in 2022



Chairry Design & Furniture saw 333% growth in the pool and beach furniture product segment in the first 8 months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The services activity provided to the general public recorded an 18.5% increase in turnover in July 2022 compared to July 2021, (...)