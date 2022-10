Legendary Romanian soprano Mariana Nicolesco passes away at 73

World-renowned Romanian soprano Mariana Nicolesco died on Friday, October 14, at 73. Also described as Regina del Belcanto or Primadonna Assoluta, she leaves behind an immense artistic legacy and musical career. "A human life, an unmistakable voice, a complete artist has passed away. Regina (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]