Russian Anna Blinkova wins Transylvania Open 2022 after beating Jasmine Paolini in the final

Russian Anna Blinkova wins Transylvania Open 2022 after beating Jasmine Paolini in the final. A week full of tennis action comes to an end in Romania's Cluj-Napoca as Anna Blinkova (RUS) wins against Jasmine Paolini (ITA) in the final of the Transylvania Open 2022. The 24-year-old celebrates her first-ever tour-level WTA title with a three-set victory over the Italian (6-2, 3-6, 6-2), (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]