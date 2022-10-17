Russian Anna Blinkova wins Transylvania Open 2022 after beating Jasmine Paolini in the final
Oct 17, 2022
Russian Anna Blinkova wins Transylvania Open 2022 after beating Jasmine Paolini in the final.
A week full of tennis action comes to an end in Romania's Cluj-Napoca as Anna Blinkova (RUS) wins against Jasmine Paolini (ITA) in the final of the Transylvania Open 2022. The 24-year-old celebrates her first-ever tour-level WTA title with a three-set victory over the Italian (6-2, 3-6, 6-2), (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]