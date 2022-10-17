ForMin Aurescu to attend FAC meeting in Luxembourg: Personnel of Romania’s Embassy in Kyiv is safe, we are closely monitoring the developments



ForMin Aurescu to attend FAC meeting in Luxembourg: Personnel of Romania’s Embassy in Kyiv is safe, we are closely monitoring the developments.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate, on Monday, in the meeting of the heads of diplomacy from the EU member states – the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), which will take place in Luxembourg, the MAE informed, in a statement sent to AGERPRES. Minister Bogdan Aurescu (...)