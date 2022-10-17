Romanian startup Amsimcel raises EUR 4.8 mln through the European Innovation Council Accelerator

Romanian startup Amsimcel raises EUR 4.8 mln through the European Innovation Council Accelerator. Romanian high-performance computing startup Amsimcel said on Monday, October 17, that it attracted EUR 4.8 million in blended financing through the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator. The money will be used to develop the company, finalize product development, commercial enhancement, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]