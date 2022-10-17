More than 15,000 children died in the state hospital-homes of communist Romania, says IICCMER



The Institute for the Investigation of Crimes of Communism and the Memory of the Romanian Exile (IICCMER) said that over the last five years, it has investigated the deaths of 2,207 children in four of the 26 facilities for disabled and mentally ill children that operated in the Socialist (...)