Romanian Startup Amsimcel Raises EUR4.8M Via European Innovation Council Accelerator

Romanian Startup Amsimcel Raises EUR4.8M Via European Innovation Council Accelerator. Romanian high-performance computing startup Amsimcel said on Monday, October 17, that it attracted EUR 4.8 million in blended financing through the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]