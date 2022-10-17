Alro Slatina Calls Shareholders To Approve Setup Of Joint Venture Alongside CE Oltenia

Alro Slatina Calls Shareholders To Approve Setup Of Joint Venture Alongside CE Oltenia. Shareholders of aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) are expected to approve in their Extraordinary General Meeting due on Nov 23 the company’s contribution in cash, in the amount of EUR43.5 million, in establishing a joint venture in order to build a power plant of 850 MW at (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]