Traffic On Romania’s Airports Down 2.6% to 6.7M Passengers This Summer on 2019 Level. Local airports registered 6.7 million passengers this summer, a 2.6% decrease compared with the same period in 2019, a reference year for the aviation industry, data from the Romanian Airports Association show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]