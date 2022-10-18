 
October 18, 2022

Romanian Govt. waits for EC’s recommendations for final form of “cap and subsidy” scheme
Oct 18, 2022

Romanian Govt. waits for EC’s recommendations for final form of “cap and subsidy” scheme.

Romania’s Government is waiting for the final recommendations for sketching the final form of the national “cap and subsidy” scheme on energy prices, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu announced, Bursa.ro reported. At this moment, energy suppliers and consumers are faced with (...)

