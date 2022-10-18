Romanian Govt. waits for EC’s recommendations for final form of “cap and subsidy” scheme

Romanian Govt. waits for EC’s recommendations for final form of “cap and subsidy” scheme. Romania’s Government is waiting for the final recommendations for sketching the final form of the national “cap and subsidy” scheme on energy prices, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu announced, Bursa.ro reported. At this moment, energy suppliers and consumers are faced with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]