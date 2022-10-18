Romania's defence minister Dincu keeps his seat, dismissal turns uncertain

Romania's defence minister Dincu keeps his seat, dismissal turns uncertain. Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă discussed on October 17 with the minister of defence Vasile Dincu, and one of the topics addressed was the "calibration of public communication" at the level of the Ministry of Defence (MApN) in a governmental context," said Government's spokesperson Dan (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]