Romania's CE Oltenia picks up Alro to build together 850MW gas-fired power plant. Coal and power group Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia) picked up aluminium producer Alro, following a competitive procedure, to jointly build an 850MW natural gas power plant in Işalniţa. Alro summoned its shareholders on November 22 to endorse its participation in the project.