Paval Holding reportedly in talks for first building of U Center office complex in south Bucharest

Paval Holding reportedly in talks for first building of U Center office complex in south Bucharest. Paval Holding - the investment vehicle of Dragoș and Adrian Paval, better known for the DIY retailer Dedeman, is reportedly close to reaching an agreement for the takeover of the first building of the U Center office complex, in the Bucharest neighbourhood of Tineretului, from real estate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]