Romania may have to pay double-digit interest on 10-year bonds by yearend. Most analysts surveyed by Economica.net net expect the refinancing rate at 7% by the end of the year (from 6.25% currently) and the interest paid by the Government on the benchmark 10-year bonds issued on the local market at over 10%. The interest rate hike by another 0.75pp will contribute to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]