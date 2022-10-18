The History of the Royal Charitable Concert, a successful event on the stage of the Athenaeum, now in its thirteenth edition



By Ioana Petrea, Director of Communication and Fundraising The Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation The noble cause of the Royal Charitable Concert: “Our belief is that together we have the power to create a harmonious future for as many artistically talented children and youth as possible, (...)