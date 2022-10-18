Romanian start-up Amsimcel-HyperPV raises EUR 4.8M blended financing through the EIC Accelerator

Amsimcel was selected among the 75 innovative start-ups, out of 1092 companies submitting full proposals to receive €400 million, all together, from the EU Romanian startup AMSIMCEL, the first GPU-Powered Physical Verification Framework with High-Performance Computing capabilities attracts EUR