Boosting Dacia Mioveni Plant Capacity to 400,000 Units Per Annum Still on the Cards

Boosting Dacia Mioveni Plant Capacity to 400,000 Units Per Annum Still on the Cards. Dacia’s Mioveni plant is still “on the cards” for a production capacity increase from 350,000 to 400,000 units, but decisions to this end are delayed by car part supply chain problems still hurting production. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]