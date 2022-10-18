Abris-backed Alsendo invests in Romanian SaaS specialist InnoshipPrivate equity investor Abris Capital Partners has supported Alsendo, a technology shipping solutions business active in Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, in acquiring a majority stake in Innoship - a Romanian SaaS delivery management platform. Alsendo will team up with all four founders (...)
Romanian 5 to Go Among Top Ten Coffee Shop Chains in EuropeEurope's ten largest coffee shop networks together had more than 13,500 shops at the end of last year and Romania’s 5 to Go company accounted for 350 or 2.5% of them. The chain entered the top ten of the coffee shop network ranking on the tenth place in 2021, according to Food Service Europe (...)