News from companies: EVERGENT invests in MWARE Solutions, a company specialized in Big Data solutions, unstructured data, artificial intelligence and digitization. EVERGENT Investments, a company listed under the ticker EVER that distinguishes itself through private equity investments, enters the IT sector by acquiring a significant stake in the Romanian software producer MWARE Solution SA. The transaction was carried out with the consultancy of the Filip (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]