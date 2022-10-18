Acting President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, to pay working visit to France

Acting President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, to pay working visit to France. The Acting President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, is making a working visit to France, October 18 to 22, where she will meet her French counterpart, Gerard Larcher, to discuss Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. “The visit takes place (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]