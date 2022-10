Coronation centennial: Statue of Queen Maria unveiled in Alba Iulia

Coronation centennial: Statue of Queen Maria unveiled in Alba Iulia. A privately commissioned monumental statue of Romania’s Queen Maria (years of reign 1914 – 1927) was unveiled on Saturday in Alba Iulia, near the Union Hall, in a ceremony attended by Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Margareta, her spouse Prince Radu, Princess Sofia, Patriarch Daniel, high (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]