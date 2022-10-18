PM Ciuca: New Justice Laws lay the foundations for a true modernization of the system

PM Ciuca: New Justice Laws lay the foundations for a true modernization of the system. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), states that the Justice Laws voted on Monday in Parliament “lay the foundations for a true modernization of the system, align justice with European principles and strengthen its independence”. “Today we voted on the Laws (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]