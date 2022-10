Romania tops EU road fatality statistics for 2021, EC report shows

Romania tops EU road fatality statistics for 2021, EC report shows. With an average of 92 deaths per million inhabitants, Romania had the highest road fatality rate in the European Union (EU) in 2021, according to final figures published by the European Commission (EC) on October 17. Neighbouring Bulgaria is second in the top, with a rate of 81 deaths per (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]