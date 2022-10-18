European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen

European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen. The European Parliament (EP) adopted on October 17 another resolution on the Schengen membership of Romania and Bulgaria, recommending the two countries for admission into the free-travel area “without delay.” The resolution was adopted with 547 votes in favour, 49 votes against, and 43 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]