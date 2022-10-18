Romanian company enters competitive intelligence market opening offices in Romania and the United States

Romanian company enters competitive intelligence market opening offices in Romania and the United States. Romanian company Krugman & Partners opened offices in New York and Bucharest this year, entering the competitive intelligence and cyber security market, which has been growing rapidly in recent years. Originating in the US, the business has grown over the past three decades in all the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]