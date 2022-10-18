BestJobs: Romanian Employees Focus In 2022 On Boosting Their Income To Cope With Price Hikes

BestJobs: Romanian Employees Focus In 2022 On Boosting Their Income To Cope With Price Hikes. In 2022, Romanian employees focus mostly on increasing their income to cope with price increases (25%), on finding a new job (20%), on professional development (13%), on finding job satisfaction (10%), on avoiding burnout (8%) and on keeping their current jobs (6%), as per the latest survey (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]