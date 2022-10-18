Romania Ranks 13th In The EU With 95.276 New Car Registrations In Jan-Sept 2022

Romania Ranks 13th In The EU With 95.276 New Car Registrations In Jan-Sept 2022. New car registrations in Romania grew by 7.9% on the year to 95.276 units in January-September 2022, placing the country 13th in the EU, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed on Tuesday (Oct