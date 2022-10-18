European Parliament adopts resolution recommending the admission of Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen

European Parliament adopts resolution recommending the admission of Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen. In a plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, the European Parliament adopted a motion for a resolution urging the member states to allow Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen free-travel area without delay. The resolution, adopted with 547 votes in favour, 49 votes against, and 43 (...)