Vassilis Stavrou Appointed CEO Of Valvis Holding Group And Executive VP Of Carpathian Springs

Vassilis Stavrou has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Valvis Holding Group and Executive Vice-President for International Development of Carpathian Springs, the bottler of AQUA Carpatica mineral water brand.