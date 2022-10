Rondorcarton Revenue Rises 30% to EUR60M in H1

Rondorcarton Revenue Rises 30% to EUR60M in H1. Rondocarton, part of the Austrian group Rondo Ganahl, and one of the largest producers of corrugated cardboard in Romania, posted almost EUR60 million revenue in the first half of 2022, compared with the same period last year, the company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]