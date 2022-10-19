Romanian voice-recognition software producer Vatis announces record accuracy
Oct 19, 2022
Romanian voice-recognition software producer Vatis announces record accuracy.
Vatis Tech, a software producer founded by three experts in software development in 2020, announced that its voice recognition technology based on artificial intelligence for the Romanian language is reaching new milestones: a record accuracy of up to 95% in challenging areas for speech-to-text (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]