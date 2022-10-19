Online supermarket Sezamo launches operations in Romania upon EUR 6 mln investment

Online supermarket Sezamo launches operations in Romania upon EUR 6 mln investment. The online supermarket Sezamo, part of the European Rohlik group, launched on October 18 its e-groceries services for the general public in Bucharest and the surrounding area, following an investment of EUR 6 mln. Sezamo prides to offer "a great selection of over 10,000 fresh products directly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]