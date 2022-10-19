Romania's Banca Transilvania approves EUR 1 bln bond-issuing plan for ten-year horizon

Romania's Banca Transilvania approves EUR 1 bln bond-issuing plan for ten-year horizon. Romania's largest financial group by assets, Banca Transilvania, announced plans to finance its activity with separate bond issues that may sum up to EUR 1 bln over a ten-year period of time. The bank's shareholders approved the multi-year program for the issuance of MREL-eligible corporate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]