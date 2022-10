Coface releases “A cold chill on the global economy” Q3 2022 Barometer

Coface releases “A cold chill on the global economy” Q3 2022 Barometer. Beyond the repercussions of the war in Ukraine, the global monetary tightening and the multiple constraints on Chinese growth paint a gloomy outlook. In the short term, the economy seems to be settling into a regime of “stagflation”, where almost no growth and rapidly rising prices coexist. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]