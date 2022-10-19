Filip & Company Assists Alsendo In Acquiring Majority Stake In InnoshipLaw firm Filip & Company assisted Polish company Alsendo owned by Abris Capital Partners, a private equity investor specialized in ESG transformation, with the acquisition of a majority stake in Innoship, a local startup offering fast delivery solutions for companies in the retail and (...)
Romania's Govt. to set up one-stop shop, license for industrial operatorsThe Romanian government recently approved an emergency ordinance creating a single industrial license, a project jointly initiated by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the Competition Council. The new license is part of a project in which Romania cooperated with the Organization (...)