Băncilă, Diaconu and Asociatii SPRL, together with EY Romania, assisted Revolut Bank in connection with the launch of the unsecured personal loan for Romanian consumers



Băncilă, Diaconu and Asociatii SPRL, together with EY Romania, assisted Revolut Bank in connection with the launch of the unsecured personal loan for Romanian consumers.

In an important project for the Romanian banking market, Băncilă, Diaconu si Asociatii SPRL and EY Romania assisted Revolut Bank in the process of launching its first lending product. Revolut, the super financial application that offers banking services to over 2 million customers in Romania, can (...)