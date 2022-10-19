The Vodafone Romania Foundation and CEAE help tens of thousands of students and teachers in Romania with new resources for a modern education



More than 50,000 students in Romania acquired new skills in physics after their teachers accessed www.fizicaaltfel.ro, a valuable bank of online educational resources, which helps them teach physics through the investigation method, according to the standards of the 21st century. The free (...)