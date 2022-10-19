Times Higher Education 2023 global rankings: Two Romanian universities in top 1,000

Times Higher Education 2023 global rankings: Two Romanian universities in top 1,000. British magazine Times Higher Education published its annual World University Ranking list for 2023. Two Romanian universities, Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE) and the "Iuliu Hațieganu" University of Medicine from Cluj Napoca (UMF) crack the top 1,000 in the world. ASE sits (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]